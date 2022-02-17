Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty heading to Ulta on March 6

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand will be on shelves at Ulta Beauty stores starting March 6th. Both Rihanna and Ulta made the announcement on Twitter, with the Grammy winner posting a snap of herself holding one of Ulta’s bright orange shopping bags, and the beauty retailer posting a video clip that plays on the popular Wordle game. Ulta stock slumped on Thursday, like many others, with shares down 3.2%. The shares have run up nearly 14% over the last year while the S&P 500 index is up almost 12%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

