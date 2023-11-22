The FTSE-100 mining company’s settlement marks the end of a six-year legal battle following its $3.8 billion acquisition of the coal assets in 2011
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- How the Thanksgiving holiday affects the remainder of Wall Street’s week - November 22, 2023
- Need to Know: ‘Too many skunks at the party.’ Bank of America strategist charts S&P 500’s path to 5,000 - November 22, 2023
- : Reynolds Consumer Products stock dips after J.P. Morgan downgrade - November 22, 2023