A federal judge ruled that Ripple Labs’ crypto token, XRP, is not a security when sold on digital asset exchanges to the general public
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘He should be our next president’: Bill Ackman doubles down on call for Jamie Dimon to join 2024 race - July 13, 2023
- : Amazon’s Prime Day sales were driven by discounts — but inflation played a key role, too - July 13, 2023
- : Ripple token not a security in retail sales, judge rules in partial win for crypto - July 13, 2023