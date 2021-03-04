: Rising federal debt poses long-term U.S. economic risks, Congressional Budget Office says

Rising government debt in the long run could lead to a spiraling financial crisis or a more gradual but still damaging erosion in the U.S. economy from inflation or loss of international confidence in the dollar, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Thursday.
