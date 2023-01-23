Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. RBACA:RBA and IAA Inc. IAA have agreed to revise the terms of their merger, with the overall value of Ritchie Bros.’s cash-and-stock bid falling to the equivalent of $44.40, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, from an original per-share bid of from $46.88. IAA shares gained 4.9% in premarket trading and Ritchie Bros. shares advanced 1.8%. The cash portion of the bid for the Illinois-based fellow auction services company was raised to $12.80 per share from $10.00 a share, while the equity portion was lowered to 0.5252 of Ritchie Bros. shares from 0.5804, the WSJ report said. At Friday’s closing prices, the original terms of the deal would have valuee Xylem shares at $44.92. The new $44.40 per-share bid represents a 9.2% premium to Friday’s closing price of $40.65 and a 13.1% premium to the closing price on Nov. 4, which was the session before the buyout was originally announced. The new per-share bid would value IAA at $5.94 billion. IAA’s stock has climbed 12.2% over the past three months through Friday and Ritchie Bros. shares have lost 4.6%, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 5.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

