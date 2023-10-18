Rite Aid plans to shutter 154 stores, many of them in Pennsylvania and California, as part of its bankruptcy plans, according to an initial list of those closures published in court documents filed on Tuesday. That list was released after the drugstore chain filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey over the weekend, amid billions in debt related to opioid lawsuits. The company at that time said it would “continue assessing its footprint and close additional underperforming stores” and announced the appointment of Jeffrey Stein as chief executive.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

