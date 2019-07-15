Rite Aid partners with Google for program to safely dispose of medication

Rite Aid Corp. , the Rite Aid Foundation, and Google Maps have partnered to make it easier for users to find a medication disposal unit at a Rite Aid or a KidCents Safe Medication Disposal Unit at a local police station or enforcement agency. The Rite Aid Foundation launched the KidCents Safe Medication Disposal program in 2017 and it’s now in 18 states. Rite Aid recently installed the last of 100 medication disposal units in a store in Ottawa, Ohio. Rite Aid also makes DisposeRX packets available, a biodegradable powder that, when mixed with water, dissolves prescriptions drugs. Rite Aid stock is down 5% in Monday trading and down nearly 41% for the year to date. Shares of Alphabet Inc. , Google Maps parent, are up almost 11% for the year so far. And the S&P 500 index has gained 20.2% for 2019 so far. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story