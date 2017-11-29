Rite Aid’s stock rockets on heavy volume for a 2nd-straight day

Shares of Rite Aid Corp. rocketed on heavy volume Wednesday for a second-straight session, after the drugstore chain said it had completed the “pilot closing” of its amended asset purchase deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. . The stock shot up 14% to a 2-month high. Volume hit 39 million shares, enough to make it the most active stock on major U.S. exchanges, and already about double the full-day average. On Tuesday, after the stock shot up 16% on volume of 51.5 million shares. Rite Aid said late Monday that the pilot closing resulted in the transfer of 97 stores and related assets to Walgreens. Under the amended agreement announced in September, Rite Aid will sell a total of 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and related inventory for $4.38 billion in cash. Rite Aid expects to use the bulk of the proceeds from the deal to repay debt. Despite the stock’s surge this week, it was still down 73.9% year to date, while Walgreen shares have lost 11.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.4%.

