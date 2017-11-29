Breaking News
Home / Market News / Rite Aid’s stock rockets on heavy volume for a 2nd-straight day

Rite Aid’s stock rockets on heavy volume for a 2nd-straight day

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 1 hour ago

Shares of Rite Aid Corp. rocketed on heavy volume Wednesday for a second-straight session, after the drugstore chain said it had completed the “pilot closing” of its amended asset purchase deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. . The stock shot up 14% to a 2-month high. Volume hit 39 million shares, enough to make it the most active stock on major U.S. exchanges, and already about double the full-day average. On Tuesday, after the stock shot up 16% on volume of 51.5 million shares. Rite Aid said late Monday that the pilot closing resulted in the transfer of 97 stores and related assets to Walgreens. Under the amended agreement announced in September, Rite Aid will sell a total of 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and related inventory for $4.38 billion in cash. Rite Aid expects to use the bulk of the proceeds from the deal to repay debt. Despite the stock’s surge this week, it was still down 73.9% year to date, while Walgreen shares have lost 11.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 17.4%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.