Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN charged up 3.6% toward a seven-month high in premarket trading Monday, which puts them on track to set a new record win streak with a ninth-straight gain. The electric vehicle maker’s stock had rocketed 83.6% amid an eight-day win streak through Friday, which matched the record win streak that ended Sept. 14, 2022. The rally has been fueled by strong production and delivery data and its entry into the Europe market through custom-made delivery vans for Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, which is Rivian’s largest shareholder. Amazon has made about $1.8 billion on its Rivian stake over the past eight sessions. Rivian’s stock has soared 34.0% year to date through Friday, while the Global X Autonomous and Electric Vehicles exchange-traded fund DRIV has advanced 31.4% and the S&P 500 SPX has climbed 14.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

