Rivian Automotive Inc. said late Wednesday it has bought a Swedish mapping company to help its EV owners to plan routes and find charging stations along the way.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Rivian buys mapping appIternio, which plans routes, finds EV charging stations - June 21, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Disney stock sentiment has ‘deteriorated,’ but this analyst says not all hope is lost - June 21, 2023
- : Why Intel was the Dow’s worst performer for a second day in a row - June 21, 2023