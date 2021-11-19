: Rivian, Ford cancel plans to develop an electric vehicle, report says

Rivian Automotive Inc. and Ford Motor Co. are halting plans to develop an electric vehicle, Automotive News said Friday, citing Ford’s Chief Executive Jim Farley.
