Rivian Automotive Inc. late Tuesday said that inflation, rising costs and supply-chain shortages have pushed it to increase the prices of its electric pickup and SUV.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Crypto: Has the Russia-Ukraine war driven up bitcoin’s price? Here’s what analysts are saying - March 1, 2022
- : Rivian raises EV prices, citing inflation, supply-chain problems - March 1, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Slot-machine maker Scientific Games changing its name to Light & Wonder - March 1, 2022