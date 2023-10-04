Shares of Rivian slid after the EV maker issued preliminary sales estimates that were in line with estimates and announced plans to offer convertible notes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Rivian shares sink after preliminary sales estimates, convertible-notes plan - October 4, 2023
- : Rivian shares sink after preliminary sales estimates, plan to offer $1.5 billion in convertible notes - October 4, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: McDonald’s raises quarterly dividend 10%, to $1.67 a share - October 4, 2023