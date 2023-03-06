Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN fell more than 7% in the late session Monday, with losses accelerating after the electric-vehicle maker said it was selling about $1.3 billion in “green” convertible senior notes due in 2029. The stock has fallen 64% in the past 12 months, compared with a loss of around 6.5% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

