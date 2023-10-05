Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN tumbled 22.9% on Thursday, its largest percentage drop on record, in very-active afternoon trading, in the wake of the electric vehicle maker’s sales outlook and convertible debt offering. The previous record decline on a closing basis for the stock, which went public on Nov. 10, 2021, was 20.9% on May 9, 2022. Late Wednesday, the company issued preliminary third-quarter sales estimates that were in line with Wall Street expectations, but said it planned to offer $1.5 billion worth of debt, which can converted to cash, common stock or a combination of cash and stock. Rivian’s stock has slipped 5% year to date, while the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF DRIV has gained 14.2% and the S&P 500 index SPX has advanced 11.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

