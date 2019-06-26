Robert Mueller to publicly testify before House panels on July 17

Special counsel Robert Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17, Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced late Tuesday. In a joint statement, the congressmen said Mueller had agreed to testify in open session in accordance with subpoenas issued Tuesday night. Democrats have been wanting to hear from Mueller personally regarding his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as well as possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump. “The American public deserves to hear directly from you about your investigation and conclusions,” the congressmen wrote in a letter to Mueller on Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story