Robinhood reported Q4 results that missed expectations, but the company’s co-founders said they canceled nearly $500 million in share-based compensation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : CEO-in-Training at private equity firm Alpine Investorsboosts diversity in the C-Suite - February 8, 2023
- : Post to buy 9Lives, other pet-food brands from Smucker for $1.2 billion - February 8, 2023
- Earnings Results: AppLovin stock soars more than 35% following strong forecast in a weak market - February 8, 2023