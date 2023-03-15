Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD said in a filing late Wednesday that Chief Operating Officer Gretchen Howard will retire from the company at the end of the year. Howard will transition to an advisory role on April 3 “to support certain special projects for the CEO.” Robinhood did not detail steps to hire a future replacement. The stock fell 1% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day up 1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Five Below shares sink on forecasts, as retailer leans into higher-priced goods - March 15, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: ‘Forever chemicals’ are in toilet paper as well as drinking water and Steve Bannon’s exiled-Chinese businessman ally Guo Wengui charged in $1 billion fraud conspiracy - March 15, 2023
- : FDIC’s Silicon Valley Bank will likely be sold to another bank: report - March 15, 2023