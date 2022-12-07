Robinhood Markets Inc. said Wednesday morning that it had 12.5 million monthly active users at the end of November, flat with what it had at the end of October. The trading company had 23.0 million net cumulative funded accounts as of the end of November, up about 40,000 from its October total. Assets under custody were $70.2 billion, flat with October 2022 levels. The company disclosed that notional trading volumes, which drive transaction revenue, came in higher for options and crypto in November relative to October, but were lower for equities. Shares were off 0.4% in premarket trading Wednesday. They’ve declined 47% so far this year as the S&P 500 has lost 17%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

