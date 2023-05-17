Stock-trading app Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD on Wednesday said that monthly active users fell in April, and reported a 29% year-over-year drop in stock-trading volumes to $38.9 billion. Crypto volumes sank 47%. Options contracts rose. Monthly active users fell 26% to 11.5 million, while net cumulative funded accounts, or accounts into which users put money or other assets, rose 1% to 23.1 million. Assets under custody fell 1% to $77.4 million. Shares rose 0.4% after hours on Wednesday. The company this month reported first-quarter results that were better than expected, and said the drop in active users for April was typical, as tax season sucks up more customer dollars. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
