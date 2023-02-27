Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD disclosed in a filing late Monday it has received a subpoena from securities regulators regarding its cryptocurrency listings, custody of cryptocurrencies, and platform operations, among other topics. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s subpoena arrived in December, shortly after FTX Trading Ltd. and other crypto companies filed for bankruptcy, Robinhood said. If the SEC or a court determines that any cryptocurrencies supported by Robinhood’s platform are securities, it could prevent the company “from continuing to facilitate trading of those cryptocurrencies (including ceasing support for such cryptocurrencies on our platform),” the company said in the filing. Shares of Robinhood dropped 0.6% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 1.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

