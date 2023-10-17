Metaverse player Roblox Corp. RBLX says it is “transitioning away” from remote work and will be asking “a number of our remote employees to begin working from our headquarters in San Mateo by next summer,” company Chief Executive David Baszucki wrote in an email to staff shared publicly on Tuesday. Roblox is asking employees to work in the office Tuesday through Thursday. Workers have a Jan. 16 deadline to decide if they want to stay on at the company under the new mandate. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

