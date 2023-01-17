Shares of Roblox Corp. RBLX were surging more than 15% in premarket trading Tuesday after the company released December monthly metrics that showed bookings ahead of at least one analyst’s expectations for the period. Roblox estimates $430 million to $439 million in bookings for the month of December, while Wedbush analyst Nick McKay wrote recently that his implied estimate for the period was for $393.5 million. He said that Wall Street’s estimates were for $410.4 million. The company had 61.5 million daily active users during December, and it estimates that it saw $189 million to $199 million in revenue during the period. Shares of Roblox have tumbled 58% over the past 12 months as the S&P 500 SPX has lost 14%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

