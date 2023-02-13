Shares of Rocket Companies Inc. RKT slumped 4.5% toward a seventh-straight decline in premarket trading Monday, after the mortgage, real estate and financial services company said Chief Executive Jay Farner will retire after a 27-year career at the company. The company said when the retirement becomes effective, on June 1, Bill Emerson will assume the CEO role on an interim basis. Emerson is a 30-year veteran of Rocket, is currently vice chairman of Rock Holdings, and was CEO of Rocket Mortgage from 2002 to 2017. The stock, which has shed 18.3% over the previous six sessions, has rallied 8.4% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 2.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

