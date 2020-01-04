Rockets fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone and a U.S. air base Saturday after funeral march for Iranian general

Several rockets hit the Green Zone, a heavily fortified area in Baghdad that hosts the U.S. embassy and other diplomatic missions, on Saturday after thousands of people marched in a funeral procession through Iraq’s capital for Major General Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian military leader killed in a U.S. airstrike on Friday.
