Trader Joe’s said Friday it recalled lots of its frozen falafel on reports that it may contain rocks. In an email to customers, Trader Joe’s said its supplier alerted the company that its “Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel” (SKU# 93935), sold in 34 states and Washington DC, “may contain rocks.” The grocer said all “potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed,” and advised customers not to eat the product, but to either discard it, or return it for a full refund.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

