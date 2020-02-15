Roger Stone’s legal team calls for new trial: report

Defense lawyers for Roger Stone, the longtime political adviser to President Donald Trump, called Friday for a new trial, according to a Washington Post report, with Stone’s scheduled sentencing — itself now at the center of a maelstrom in Washington — just days away. Stone was convicted late last year of witness tampering and lying to Congress. Four federal prosecutors withdrew from the case this week as higher-ups in the department countermanded their recommendation to U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson that Stone be sentenced to seven to nine years in prison. A tweet from Trump attributed that action directly to Attorney General William Barr. Stone’s lawyers sought to cast doubt on the impartiality of the jury foreman, who came forward this week “to stand up … for the prosecutors.” The department did not enter a new sentencing recommendation in walking back the earlier filing. Stone’s sentencing is set for Feb. 20.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

