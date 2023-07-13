Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. ROIV surged in the extended session Thursday following a report that Roche Holding CH:ROG was close to buying an experimental drug from the biotech company. Roivant shares surged 10% after hours, following a 1.6% gain during the regular trading day to close at $11.60. Late Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Roivant was close to cutting a deal to sell its treatment candidate for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease drug for more than $7 billion, citing unnamed sources close to the matter. That happens to be in the neighborhood of Roivant’s market cap, which was $8.9 billion at Thursday’s close, according to FactSet data. The Journal said the deal could be announced “in the coming days.” In December, Roivant and Pfizer Inc. PFE formed a subsidiary RVT-3101 to commercialize the drug. Pfizer owns a 25% stake of the subsidiary.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

