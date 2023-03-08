Roku Inc. ROKU on Wednesday named Dan Jedda as chief financial officer as of May 1, reporting to CEO and founder Anthony Wood. For the past three years, Jedda has been CFO of Stitch Fix Inc. SFIX, a customized apparel maker. He also worked at Amazon.com Inc. AMZN for 15 years, including vice president and CFO of Digital Video. He is replacing Roku CFO Steve Loudon, who will remain with the company until August after announcing his departure last year. Roku stock rose 0.4% in premarket trades. The stock is up 53.3% so far in 2023, compared to a 10.2% rise by the Nasdaq COMP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story