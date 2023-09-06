Roku Inc. plans to lay off 10% of its staff as it looks to slow the growth of its operating expenses, the company said Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: Benchmark Treasury yields hold two-week highs ahead of Fed report - September 6, 2023
- Need to Know: Saudi Arabia as the new Switzerland? A new world order makes markets riskier, says JPMorgan strategist - September 6, 2023
- : Roku plans to lay off 10% of staff, boosts revenue outlook - September 6, 2023