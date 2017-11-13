Roku shares jump another 10% to extend gains made after blowout earnings

Shares of Roku Inc. surged another 10% Monday, extending gains made last week after better-than-expected earnings. Roku last week reported earnings for the first time as a public company, sending its stock price soaring. Roku believes its TV operating system – known as its platform business in filings – is the key to growth, and platform revenue reached 46% of total sales. Shares were last up $2.40 at $35.65, a full 155% above the company’s IPO issue price of $14. The S&P 500 was flat Monday.

