Roku stock gains after company announces new ad-targeting program

Shares of Roku Inc. are up 6% in Monday trading after the company announced a new ad-targeting program meant to help marketers of consumer-packaged goods conduct “more precise and measurable” streaming TV advertising. The company’s launch partner for this initiative is Kroger Co. ‘s precision marketing unit. Through the program, markets will have access to Kroger sales information as they make their media-buying choices. Roku said in a release that Kroger’s precision marketing tools can help marketers segment messages to various customer bases. Roku shares have lost 13% over the past month as the S&P 500 has gained 10%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

