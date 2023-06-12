Shares of Roku Inc. ROKU were rising 2.1% in Monday morning trading and on track to advance for the 11th straight session. That would mark the streaming-media name’s longest winning streak on record, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The stock has climbed 29.8% over the current stretch of gains. Roku’s rally comes amid growing optimism about Netflix Inc.’s NFLXability to succeed with its crackdown on account sharing meant to turn freeloaders into paying subscribers. Separately, Roku continues to build out its own library of exclusive programming and said Monday that it has acquired the U.S. rights to “First Time Female Director,” a comedy film from Chelsea Peretti, who appeared on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

