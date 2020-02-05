Romney to vote for Trump conviction in break with Republicans

Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he’ll vote to convict President Donald Trump on abuse-of-power charges, calling Trump’s actions in the Ukraine scandal a “flagrant assault” on American values. The Utah Republican broke with his party ahead of the expected acquittal of the president in votes later Wednesday afternoon.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
