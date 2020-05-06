Ross Stores gets new $500 million credit facility to bolster liquidity during coronavirus pandemic

Ross Stores Inc. has entered a new, unsecured 364-day credit agreement that provides it with $500 million in extra borrowing availability as it works to boost liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has also agreed amendments to some of its covenants and other provisions on existing borrowing, the department-store chain said in a regulatory filing. Shares were not active premarket, but have fallen 23% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 11%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story