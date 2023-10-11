Ross Stores Inc. ROST said Wednesday it opened 51 new locations across 22 states in September and October. The Dublin, Calif.-based retailer said it opened 43 Ross Dress for Less outlets and eight dd’s Discounts stores. The new stores have completed the company’s growth plans for fiscal 2023 of opening 97 new locations. “At Ross Dress for Less, we opened our first stores in the states of New York and Minnesota while dd’s grew its footprint in California, Maryland, Tennessee, and Texas,” said Gregg McGillias, group executive vice president for property development. “Looking ahead, we remain confident in our expansion plans and see plenty of opportunity to grow to at least 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd’s Discounts locations over time.” The stock has fallen 3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 13.5%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story