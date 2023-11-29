Shares of Rover Group Inc. ROVR rocketed 27.1% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a record one-day gain, after the online pet-care marketplace announced an agreement to be acquired by Blackstone Inc. BX in a cash deal valued at $2.3 billion. Under terms of the agreement, Rover shareholders will receive $11 in cash for each Rover share outstanding, which represents a 29.4% premium to Tuesday’s closing price of $8.50. The stock hasn’t closed at or above $11 since Dec. 9, 2021. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. includes a “go-shop” period that expires on Dec. 29 that Rover can solicit other buyout proposals. Rover’s stock has soared 131.6% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has rallied 18.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

