Royal Caribbean: Cruise cancellations in Asia likely to shave 2020 profit by 65 cents/share

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. said late Thursday it has canceled 18 cruises in Southeast Asia and modified several itineraries thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Such steps are likely to have an impact on the company’s 2020 financial performance of about 65 cents a share, the company said. If the company was to cancel all of its remaining sailings in Asia through the end of April, it would impact 2020 financial performance by an additional 55 cents a share, it said. “There are still too many variables and uncertainties to make a reasonable forecast for 2020,” the company said in a statement. ” While the early impact due to concerns about the coronavirus is mainly related to Asia, recent bookings for our broader business have also been softer.” Shares of Royal Caribbean fell 1.4% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 3.1%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story