Royal Caribbean Group RCL said Wednesday that it has launched a private offering of $700 million in debt due 2030. The cruise operator said it plans to use the proceeds from the debt sale to refinance debt maturing in 2023 and 2024. The stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading, after running up 7.1% to close Tuesday at a nine-month high after an upbeat earnings report. The stock has hiked up 36.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 8.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

