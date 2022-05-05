Breaking News
Royal Caribbean stock falls after wider-than-expected loss, revenue that soared but came up short

Posted by: Market Watch

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group fell 1.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss and revenue that came up a bit short, but said booking volumes since the beginning of March have exceeded record levels seen in pre-pandemic 2019. The net loss was $1.17 billion, or $4.58 a share, after a loss of $1.13 billion, or $4.66 a share, in the year ago period, while shares outstanding increased 4.3%. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss of $2.57 was wider than the FactSet consensus of $4.46. The company said it expects to return to profitability for the second half of 2022. Revenue soared to $1.06 billion from $42.0 million, but missed the FactSet consensus of $1.15 billion. By quarter end, the company said it had returned 54 of 62 ships to operations, and expects to return the full fleet to operations before the summer season of 2022. The company carried about 800,000 passengers during the quarter at record total revenue per passenger cruise day. For 2023, the company said all quarters are booked within historical ranges at record pricing. The stock has gained 1.2% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has lost 9.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

