Royal Caribbean Group rose more than 2% Thursday, outperforming the broader market, after the cruise-ship operator said its Royal Caribbean International line hit a bookings record in recent days. Black Friday was the cruise line’s single largest booking day in its history, Royal Caribbean said, marking the third time the record was broken this year and the peak of the brand’s highest volume booking week. Royal Caribbean shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index so far this year, however, off 20% so far in 2022 compared with losses of around 14% for the index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

