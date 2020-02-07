Royal Caribbean’s stock falls 3% on virus screening for passengers, new travel restrictions

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. fell 3% after it said that four passengers who had recently visited mainland China had been taken off a ship in Bayonne, N.J., for additional screening for the coronavirus. A total of 27 passengers on that ship underwent some screening, according to N.J. Governor Phil Murphy. The cruise line operator also said that people with Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passports are no longer allowed to board its ships. “These measures will help reduce the potential for the virus to further spread, and will ensure the health of our guests and crew,” the statement said. Last week it had shared other restrictions, such as denying boarding to individuals who have traveled from, to or through mainland China and Hong Kong in the past 15 days, and it said that it had canceled eight cruises from China. Royal Caribbean’s stock has dropped 2% over the last year, compared with the S&P 500 , which has gained 22%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

