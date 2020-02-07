Breaking News
Home / Market News / Royal Caribbean’s stock falls 3% on virus screening for passengers, new travel restrictions

Royal Caribbean’s stock falls 3% on virus screening for passengers, new travel restrictions

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 10 mins ago

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. fell 3% after it said that four passengers who had recently visited mainland China had been taken off a ship in Bayonne, N.J., for additional screening for the coronavirus. A total of 27 passengers on that ship underwent some screening, according to N.J. Governor Phil Murphy. The cruise line operator also said that people with Chinese, Hong Kong, or Macau passports are no longer allowed to board its ships. “These measures will help reduce the potential for the virus to further spread, and will ensure the health of our guests and crew,” the statement said. Last week it had shared other restrictions, such as denying boarding to individuals who have traveled from, to or through mainland China and Hong Kong in the past 15 days, and it said that it had canceled eight cruises from China. Royal Caribbean’s stock has dropped 2% over the last year, compared with the S&P 500 , which has gained 22%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.