Royal Caribbean’s stock gains after profit rises above expectations

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. rose 1.5% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the cruise operator’s profit beat helped offset a downbeat outlook. Net income for the quarter to Sept. 30 rose to $752.8 million, or $3.49 a share, from $693.3 million, or $3.21 a share, from a year ago. The company said the negative EPS impact from recent hurricanes was 20 cents. The results beat the FactSet EPS consensus of $3.40. Revenue rose to $2.57 billion from $2.56 billion, matching the FactSet consensus. Passenger ticket revenue slipped to $1.89 billion from $1.90 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $1.90 billion, while onboard and other revenue grew to $676.4 million from $663.8 million to come up just short of the FactSet consensus of $677.2 million. Gross cruise costs per available passenger cruise days (APCDs) increased 5.6%. For the current fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EPS of $1.15 to $1.20, below the FactSet consensus of $1.26. The stock has run up 53% year to date through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story