Royalty Pharma Plc said Monday it agreed to pay up to $1.125 billion for drug royalties owned by Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. . The royalties include Ionis’ interests in Biogen’s Spinraza (nusinersen) medicine and Novartis’ pelacarsen. Shares of Royalty Pharma rose 1.9% in premarket trades while Ionis rose 2.6%.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- When is the best time for an I-bond purchase? Tune in at noon. - January 9, 2023
- : Novavax’s stock rallies after the company names new CEO - January 9, 2023
- Tesla shares extend end-of-week rally with 6% surge early Monday - January 9, 2023