Royalty Pharma Plc said Monday it agreed to pay up to $1.125 billion for drug royalties owned by Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. . The royalties include Ionis’ interests in Biogen’s Spinraza (nusinersen) medicine and Novartis’ pelacarsen. Shares of Royalty Pharma rose 1.9% in premarket trades while Ionis rose 2.6%.

