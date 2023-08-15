Responding to a rapidly deteriorating ruble, the Bank of Russia hikes its key interest rate by 3.5 percentage points to 12%. “The decision is aimed at limiting price stability risks,” the central bank said. The dollar USDRUB was trading at 98.15 rubles after topping 102 on Monday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

