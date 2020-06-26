Russia offered Afghan militants bounties to kill U.S. troops: report

A Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to militants in Afghanistan for killing American troops, U.S. intelligence officials have concluded, according to a New York Times report. The report said President Donald Trump and the White House have known for months about the finding, but have not authorized any response. As the Times writes, an operation to incentivize the killing of U.S. and other NATO troops would be a significant escalation of what U.S. and Afghan officials have said is Russian support for the Taliban. It would also be the first time the Russian spy unit was known to have orchestrated attacks on Western troops, the Times reported. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

