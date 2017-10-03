Russian-backed Facebook ads targeted Michigan, Wisconsin: report

Some of the Russian-backed ads on Facebook Inc. during the 2016 presidential election specifically targeted Michigan and Wisconsin, two battleground states that President Donald Trump won by narrow margins, CNN reported late Tuesday. A number of the ads appeared to target key demographic groups, sources told CNN, and delivered divisive messages on hot-button topics, including anti-Muslim messages. Trump ended up winning Michigan by just 10,700 votes, and Wisconsin by 22,700 votes. Facebook has sent congressional investigators more than 3,000 Russian-linked ads as part of multiple probes looking into Russian meddling in the election. On Monday, Facebook said about 10 million Americans saw Russian-backed ads before and after the election.

