The U.S. European Command said Tuesday that two Russian fighter jets conducted an "unsafe and unprofessional" intercept of an American drone over the Black Sea, striking the unmanned aircraft's propeller so U.S. forces had to bring the drone down. White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters that it's not uncommon for there to be intercepts by Russian aircraft of U.S. aircraft over the Black Sea, but Tuesday's incident is noteworthy because of how unsafe and unprofessional it was.

