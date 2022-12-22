North Korea has completed an arms delivery to the Wagner Group, a Russian military contractor, as Wagner searches around the world for arms suppliers to support its involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine, said a White House spokesman. “We assess that the amount of material delivered to Wagner will not change battlefield dynamics in Ukraine, but we are certainly concerned that North Korea is planning to deliver more military equipment,” the spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council, John Kirby, told reporters Thursday. “We urge North Korea to cease these deliveries to Wagner immediately.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

