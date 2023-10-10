RV maker Thor Industries Inc. THO late Tuesday said its board has authorized a 7% dividend increase to 48 cents a share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 1. Thor shares fell 1.3% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 2.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

