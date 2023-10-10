RV maker Thor Industries Inc. THO late Tuesday said its board has authorized a 7% dividend increase to 48 cents a share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 10 to shareholders of record on Nov. 1. Thor shares fell 1.3% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 2.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Family Dollar recalls dozens of P&G, J&J, Colgate products in 23 states due to incorrect temperature storage - October 10, 2023
- IPO Report: Birkenstock said to price IPO at $46 a share, at low end of range - October 10, 2023
- Market Extra: 1970s-style stagflation may be at risk of repeating itself, Deutsche Bank warns - October 10, 2023